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Collection by Josh Ritter

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For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
Friends rest during the build of the new cabin the couple designed for their land.
Friends rest during the build of the new cabin the couple designed for their land.
It has an askew gable roof, with double doors leading into the living area.
It has an askew gable roof, with double doors leading into the living area.
The living area includes a woodburning stove, kitchen, and built-in benches.
The living area includes a woodburning stove, kitchen, and built-in benches.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
A metal roof structure shades the addition.
A metal roof structure shades the addition.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Luise Stauss, a former photo editor at The New York Times Magazine, sits in the living room of the downtown Brooklyn apartment she shares with her husband, Nicholas Blechman, the creative director of The New Yorker. The roughly 1,000-square-foot space feels larger than it is, thanks to high ceilings and bay windows. Twin 1962 Bastiano sofas by Tobia Scarpa are joined by a Cité chair by Jean Prouvé and a wood chair acquired from the New York Historical Society. The floor lamp is by David Weeks Studio.
Luise Stauss, a former photo editor at The New York Times Magazine, sits in the living room of the downtown Brooklyn apartment she shares with her husband, Nicholas Blechman, the creative director of The New Yorker. The roughly 1,000-square-foot space feels larger than it is, thanks to high ceilings and bay windows. Twin 1962 Bastiano sofas by Tobia Scarpa are joined by a Cité chair by Jean Prouvé and a wood chair acquired from the New York Historical Society. The floor lamp is by David Weeks Studio.
Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A narrow corridor connects a row of bedrooms, bathrooms, and laundry.
A narrow corridor connects a row of bedrooms, bathrooms, and laundry.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
The cabin, which is modeled after a lean-to, sits in a field on the edge of the woods.
The cabin, which is modeled after a lean-to, sits in a field on the edge of the woods.

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