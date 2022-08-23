The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
In the open living/kitchen/dining area, the containers’ original apitong wood flooring, heavily sanded and sealed multiple times, complements the industrial austerity of the painted corrugated steel ceilings. The rug is vintage.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Kitchen cabinets
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Stacked tiles from Spanish company Porcelanosa line the wall behind the sink and in the shower. Antonio bought the Peill & Putzler Wave pendants when he lived in Germany.