Favorites
The master bedroom in this prefab passive house in the Catskills looks out onto a private, cantilevered deck. "This house for me is about contemplation," says homeowner Adrian. "You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’" A low platform bed with stacked pillows instead of a headboard helps maintain that casual feel.
While most of her home renovation focused on the den, Keri had floating shelves built in the primary bedroom for streamlined storage. During the pandemic, she's been extra diligent about sticking to a nighttime routine that includes a chance to wind down. "It can be a tough habit to break, but keep electronics out of your bed," she advises. A West Elm bed is accessorized with pillows and a throw from The Citizenry.