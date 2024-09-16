Clerestory windows bring plenty of natural light into the double-height kitchen. The kitchen has a white quartz countertop and island, and a white Carrara marble tabletop.
They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
The Jensens worked with Leah Harmatz of Field Theory to choose the kitchen backsplash, composed of seconds Heath Ceramics tile. "It's like this beautiful piece of art in the kitchen,
The redesigned layout made space for a breakfast nook at the end of the kitchen.
The stone slab forms a display niche in the cabinetry, and syncs up with the materials used elsewhere in the house. The step up, and the flooring material change, designates the boundary between foyer and the rest of the home.
Custom oak storage sets the tone for the house, with the shoes stored behind the slatted door. A large window creates connection between the exterior landing and the interior foyer, as does the continuous slate flooring.
In 2021, Todd and Kristen McMillan, of the design-build firm ben homes, bought this architect-designed home built in 1969 in their Burlington, Ontario neighborhood. They purchased it from the first owners, who gave them some of the original plans.
White oak rift-and-quartered cabinetry can be found throughout the home to provide ample storage, completed by Carey's Custom Woodworking.
Caesarstone Raw Concrete slab acts as the countertop here next to the warm wood cabinets.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
A mudroom area in the hall has the same Ash casework to be consistent with the rest of the house.
The backsplash tile is from Fireclay in Neptune. When friends come over for parties, they help themselves to a glass from the cupboard. "It feels very organic,
The new kitchen layout allows sightlines to the entry, from the slot window beside the buffet. "Now they have a sense of who's coming and going,
A 580-square-foot terrace complete with outdoor kitchen sits above a new garage. The terrace’s design was inspired in part by New York’s High Line, says Rick, with its varied and immersive plantings, expanded steel-mesh guardrail, and lighting beneath ipe handrail caps.
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit - Laundry Room
A compact washer and dryer slide under a white oak counter for folding clothes.
The Shudio and patio with privacy trellis.
Off of the kitchen, the screened porch helps transition from the indoors to the outdoors, with the artist studio nearby.