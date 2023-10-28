Favorites
A first priority for the kitchen was sunlight: to maximize exposure, Mitchell Holladay Architects demolished as many walls as possible without compromising the home's structural integrity. LEM Piston stools by Shin and Tomoko Azumi from Design Within Reach flank a custom walnut kitchen island; sculptural hand-blown glass pendants from John Pomp Studios hang overhead.
#seatingdesign #seating #diningroom #tabletop #pendant #lighting #HansWegner #CarlHansen&Søn #Cabinet #diningtable #CloudWhite #BenjaminMoore #Meshed #AnnaYuschuk Photo courtesy of Christopher Wahl