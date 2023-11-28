Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Melissa DiNino

Favorites

View 53 Photos
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
Surviving a natural disaster can be hard on your body—particularly if you need to walk long distances. To be as efficient as possible, you want to stock up on high-calorie, lightweight foods with long shelf lives like dried fruit, nuts and nut butters, crackers, and energy and protein bars. Canned food and MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) are also a good idea, but make sure that you have the means to open them by also packing a can opener or only purchasing pop-top cans.
Surviving a natural disaster can be hard on your body—particularly if you need to walk long distances. To be as efficient as possible, you want to stock up on high-calorie, lightweight foods with long shelf lives like dried fruit, nuts and nut butters, crackers, and energy and protein bars. Canned food and MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) are also a good idea, but make sure that you have the means to open them by also packing a can opener or only purchasing pop-top cans.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
Hidden storage underneath the stairs provides space for an organized kitchen pantry.
Hidden storage underneath the stairs provides space for an organized kitchen pantry.
60's classic furniture combined with modern lighting in the dining area flows on through to the living area, ensuring, at all times, one has a view of the ocean and the headland.
60's classic furniture combined with modern lighting in the dining area flows on through to the living area, ensuring, at all times, one has a view of the ocean and the headland.
There's no need for a TV with a view like that.
There's no need for a TV with a view like that.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Architect Ryan Leidner reimagined this 2,500-square-foot home in San Francisco.
Architect Ryan Leidner reimagined this 2,500-square-foot home in San Francisco.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">To accommodate a young family leaving New York City, design firm Stewart-Schafer revamped the kitchen and living areas of an outdated upstate home in just three months.</span>
To accommodate a young family leaving New York City, design firm Stewart-Schafer revamped the kitchen and living areas of an outdated upstate home in just three months.
In this model, the client has customized the exterior to be black wood.
In this model, the client has customized the exterior to be black wood.
A String Furniture dresser, simple bed, and Hey indoor/outdoor chair complete Laura and Juris' bedroom, whose focal point is the picture window and breathtaking view of the Bay of Riga.
A String Furniture dresser, simple bed, and Hey indoor/outdoor chair complete Laura and Juris' bedroom, whose focal point is the picture window and breathtaking view of the Bay of Riga.
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
Because the home is a passive house, the wood stove is "totally extraneous
Because the home is a passive house, the wood stove is "totally extraneous
The interior is kept clean and pure, making it easy for the owner to live in, and creating a contrast with the "rough and shaggy
The interior is kept clean and pure, making it easy for the owner to live in, and creating a contrast with the "rough and shaggy
As opposed to a traditional "design, bid, build
As opposed to a traditional "design, bid, build
While Swinburne and the builder focused on local materials for sustainability purposes, using timber harvest from the site and milled locally also cut down on costs.
While Swinburne and the builder focused on local materials for sustainability purposes, using timber harvest from the site and milled locally also cut down on costs.

33 more saves