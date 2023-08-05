This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.
A new deck made of garapa, a sustainable, rot-resistant tropical wood, has a woodburning hot tub from Goodland.
Atop the Hans Wegner credenza are a walnut box and hand-carved bud vases made by Daniel. The Handkerchief dish is by Ami Like Miami, and the table lamp is a ’60s prototype of the KD27 by Joe Colombo.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,