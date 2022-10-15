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Collection by CJ Malley

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The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
Floor Plan of Davisville Village Garden Suite by Creative Union Network
Floor Plan of Davisville Village Garden Suite by Creative Union Network
In the front yard, the slender pool is meant to resemble a garden pond. Garden designed Celeste Cabanillas surrounded it with native grasses, shrubs and climbing vines.
In the front yard, the slender pool is meant to resemble a garden pond. Garden designed Celeste Cabanillas surrounded it with native grasses, shrubs and climbing vines.
The remote location is only accessible by a narrow road, which the architect believes strengthens the owners' bond to their environment.
The remote location is only accessible by a narrow road, which the architect believes strengthens the owners' bond to their environment.
"The roof, covered in vegetation from the forest floor, helps maintain the clearing's authentic appearance and integrates the building into its environment,
"The roof, covered in vegetation from the forest floor, helps maintain the clearing's authentic appearance and integrates the building into its environment,
Mary and Kundan Bhullar built a shipshape country escape that sits lightly on the land in the Aravalli hills near Gurgaon, India.
Mary and Kundan Bhullar built a shipshape country escape that sits lightly on the land in the Aravalli hills near Gurgaon, India.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The two houses are named after the family dogs who perished before the project finished, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Champa, built of five small containers joined together (above), and Chameli, built from two large ones.</span>
The two houses are named after the family dogs who perished before the project finished,
The property is widely recognized as the last surviving Wallace Neff Airform House in the U.S.
The property is widely recognized as the last surviving Wallace Neff Airform House in the U.S.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
Dwellings Winner: Casa Ter by Mesura Mesura designed a retreat for a family of five in the Catalonian countryside, utilizing regional and artisanal building techniques and local materials for a sustainable home that blends with the landscape.
Dwellings Winner: Casa Ter by Mesura Mesura designed a retreat for a family of five in the Catalonian countryside, utilizing regional and artisanal building techniques and local materials for a sustainable home that blends with the landscape.
The verdant enclave provides both moments for pausing and an invitation to stroll. “As we designed, we thought of the landscape as a picture and a place you move through,” says Van Valkenburgh. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.
Announcing: the winners of the 2021 Dwell Design Awards! We’re thrilled to share the projects that wowed our expert judges panel and our readers this year.
Announcing: the winners of the 2021 Dwell Design Awards! We’re thrilled to share the projects that wowed our expert judges panel and our readers this year.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.

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