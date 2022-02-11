The new annex's kitchen is around the corner from the dining room (its French doors are on the far right) if you're traveling inside, but just steps away via the outdoor patio.
Rumor has it that these old L.A. bungalows were built by silent movie studios to house visiting filmmakers.
Square Daltile tiles line almost every surface of the bathroom, which is flooded in natural light.
“Color-blocking all four walls make this zone feel like it has its own identity,” says Sundius. “It’s a bit of luxury in 420 square feet.”
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
Concrete floors were polished a few extra times to reveal the pebbles and stones for a terrazzo-esque effect.
Robern AiO medicine cabinets provide storage above Caesarstone counters and 27estore cabinets.
Juno recessed lighting illuminates the ascent to upper-floor private zones.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
The home's original fireplace has been painted white, juxtaposing the living room's many art pieces.
While Kari cooks, Mark often DJ's from a station stocked with records and custom-built speakers.
"I love everything about our primary suite—the giant blackout curtains that swoosh just right when you open them to let the morning sun in through the big windows or close them to turn the world off at night,
Two storeys constitute the main body of the home, with the top volume cantilevering over the bottom one at points, all clad in darkly stained wood.
The concrete base is set firmly into the slope with a semi-buried garage and storage area with a green roof and a sun patio