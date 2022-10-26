The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
The master shower features a skylight and bench.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
The dining room features pendant lighting, a slatted wood divider, and midcentury art selected by the homeowner. The divider encloses the space while allowing light and air to pass through.
SHED redid the original fireplace in black brick.
A view from the front door shows that the bright and airy open floor plan leads straight through to the backyard.
The Perch bunk bed by Oeuf brings fun and functionality to Rico’s room.
A Concretti sink perches atop a Concrete Collaborative terrazzo countertop. The Linear wall sconce above is from Kuzco.