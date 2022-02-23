SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by mavis mallon

Favorites

View 10 Photos
Floor Plan of 8 Tree 8 by Ana Williamson Architect
Floor Plan of 8 Tree 8 by Ana Williamson Architect
“We’d go to the salvage yard every weekend and painstakingly go through hundreds of windows, see one that might work, write down the measurements, run out to Jeff’s truck, and put it in the SketchUp model,” says Molly. The chair is by Christophe Pillet for Emu.
“We’d go to the salvage yard every weekend and painstakingly go through hundreds of windows, see one that might work, write down the measurements, run out to Jeff’s truck, and put it in the SketchUp model,” says Molly. The chair is by Christophe Pillet for Emu.
Double vanities run along both sides of the room, illuminated from above by full-width skylights. In the center of the space, a free-standing soaking tub sits in front of a marble-clad wall, with both a shower and walk-in closet on opposite sides.
Double vanities run along both sides of the room, illuminated from above by full-width skylights. In the center of the space, a free-standing soaking tub sits in front of a marble-clad wall, with both a shower and walk-in closet on opposite sides.
The patio below the custom pergola is laid in a herringbone pattern with Techo-Bloc Borealis pavers and transitions to Blue Grande Slab laid in a running bond pattern for the uncovered patio
The patio below the custom pergola is laid in a herringbone pattern with Techo-Bloc Borealis pavers and transitions to Blue Grande Slab laid in a running bond pattern for the uncovered patio
Before, the entry was cluttered and dark. There was little flow of light and air throughout the unit.
Before, the entry was cluttered and dark. There was little flow of light and air throughout the unit.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Krsna Jivani Balynas and Govinda Carol, owners of Simplify Further Tiny Homes, designed and built 12 compact cabins for rent in their hometown of Alachua, Florida</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">—a location known for its proximity to</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> natural freshwater springs that draw visitors from all over the world.</span>
Krsna Jivani Balynas and Govinda Carol, owners of Simplify Further Tiny Homes, designed and built 12 compact cabins for rent in their hometown of Alachua, Florida
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
Beneath the postcard-like backdrop of La Concha mountain, a previously abandoned Spanish villa received a modernist revamp for a couple and their young child. Natural, earthy interiors connect the living spaces to the lush surroundings, with the light-filled kitchen opening directly onto an outdoor pergola and pool.
Beneath the postcard-like backdrop of La Concha mountain, a previously abandoned Spanish villa received a modernist revamp for a couple and their young child. Natural, earthy interiors connect the living spaces to the lush surroundings, with the light-filled kitchen opening directly onto an outdoor pergola and pool.