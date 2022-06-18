Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
Bronte made the 10-foot long desk out of a slab of butcher block and IKEA drawers.
