The second structure offers a light-filled layout, complete with a bedroom, bath, and office.
Roof deck
Front facade
Rear facade
Rear facade
The ribbon window fills the primary bedroom with light.
A new retaining wall lines the exterior walkway to form a light well for the large glass doors in the basement. This level has become a flex space for the owners, where they can watch TV as a family, host guests in their own suite, or set up an office space.
In order to connect the basement to the rest of the house, the architects replaced a bedroom and bathroom on the main floor with a light-filled staircase, pantry, and powder room.
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
“The kitchen is really the heart of the home,” says the owner. “It feels very special to us.” An extra-long island hosts everything from children’s homework sessions to “cooking parties,” such as when the owners have friends over every year to make apricot jam from fruit picked in the yard. The placement of the cooktop means the cook can be working and there’s room for people to help, or mill about easily, inside and out. “We'll open the big doors and dine on the deck, and have appetizers on the island,” says the owner. “I'll still be cooking in the kitchen and never feel like I've left the party.”
The primary suite is located at the upper level, projected over the deck to create protected outdoor space. Note how the architects carved away a portion of the exterior wall so as to allow people to walk around the supporting column and ensure natural light penetrates the glass doors from two sides.
Floor Plan of Night + Day House by Edmonds + Lee Architects
