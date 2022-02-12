A section drawing shows the home’s hidden upper level.
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
San Francisco–based Studio PLOW brought its sleek aesthetic from the big city to the redwood forest, transforming this weekend retreat from dark and dated to bright and modern.
Lightweight hurricane flaps can be raised and lowered over screened openings to control air flow. “When you’re in the house and the flaps are open, it’s almost like you’re outside,” says Mark. The hammock is from IKEA.
Elina and Otto paired their Iniö model with a sauna from Pluspuu and an adjacent hot tub that sit just down a path beyond the home. In winter months, guests can skinny dip before warming up again.
People stop us and say, ‘Oh, I went to school here,’ or, ‘My mom went here,’ and they’re so glad we’ve restored the building,” says Ben.