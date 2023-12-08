Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Antonin Yuji Maeno and Kelsea Crawford founded Cutwork to "rethink spaces to make them more elastic in their usage,
aux box boasts paying meticulous attention to every detail of their prefabs, even those you might never see. This include concealing utilities like the gutters, vents, and the hot water tank; placing the electrical box on the outside of the unit; and doing away with the interior trim and baseboards.
Although aux boxes were originally designed as detached one-room structures of around 100 square feet, they now offer the larger Model 240 and Model 620. (The model number denotes its footprint in square feet).
“Our belief is that Aro’s off-site assembly / shortened on-site assembly approach can be applied to other typologies across the residential spectrum, such as infill backyard housing and townhouse developments,” says Blair. “Ultimately, the intent is that the hybrid construction method will be able to address issues of housing affordability in even the densest of regions–making high-quality design and high-performing buildings accessible to a diverse demographic of homebuyers across geographic markets.”
Korppoo is the company's other latest model, which has double-height ceilings and a two-level deck.
Nauvo, one of the company's newest models, comes with a roof deck.
Prefabs are built using a patented grid system, which underscores the company's commitment to technology, sustainability, and design.
Connect Homes covers everything from design, through production, to delivery. Preparing the site, laying the foundations, and hooking up utilities are handled locally through contractors.
While the Pro Series models can be purchased individually, they also work as the foundation for the company's new Pro Platform: a modular and scalable housing product for developers.
Architects Gordon Stott and Jared Levy saw modular prefabrication as a chance to make high-quality residences more affordable—so long as the construction method was extremely efficient. In 2012, they launched Connect Homes with fifteen designs as part of its original Design Series. Since, Stott and Levy have made more affordable models as well as shelters and community buildings for unhoused people.
The Tini S is about 250 square feet, with an open bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.
The Tini XS model is intended to bring clients closer to nature.
