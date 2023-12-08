Favorites
aux box boasts paying meticulous attention to every detail of their prefabs, even those you might never see. This include concealing utilities like the gutters, vents, and the hot water tank; placing the electrical box on the outside of the unit; and doing away with the interior trim and baseboards.
“Our belief is that Aro’s off-site assembly / shortened on-site assembly approach can be applied to other typologies across the residential spectrum, such as infill backyard housing and townhouse developments,” says Blair. “Ultimately, the intent is that the hybrid construction method will be able to address issues of housing affordability in even the densest of regions–making high-quality design and high-performing buildings accessible to a diverse demographic of homebuyers across geographic markets.”
Architects Gordon Stott and Jared Levy saw modular prefabrication as a chance to make high-quality residences more affordable—so long as the construction method was extremely efficient. In 2012, they launched Connect Homes with fifteen designs as part of its original Design Series. Since, Stott and Levy have made more affordable models as well as shelters and community buildings for unhoused people.
