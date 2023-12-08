“Our belief is that Aro’s off-site assembly / shortened on-site assembly approach can be applied to other typologies across the residential spectrum, such as infill backyard housing and townhouse developments,” says Blair. “Ultimately, the intent is that the hybrid construction method will be able to address issues of housing affordability in even the densest of regions–making high-quality design and high-performing buildings accessible to a diverse demographic of homebuyers across geographic markets.”