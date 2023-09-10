A moody study awaits on the upper level, complete with an original masonry fireplace.
The red aluminium windows and doors from Grove Windows add colour and interest.
The exposed brick wall on one side of the dining area is the home’s original wall. “We didn’t plaster the bricks, to help save costs and as a nod to the original house,” says Jenny.
After: The walk-through closet is a huge upgrade, with ample space and myriad drawers and compartments to keep everything organized. Laura's side (on the right) had a "higgledy-piggledy
After: Double showerheads were a must-have, as was a large soaking tub. The vermillion wall sconces from RBW playfully contrast the neutral color scheme.
After: The new bathroom is straight out of Laura's Pinterest dreams, with stacked white ceramic tile (from Zia) and matte black fixtures (from AF Supply). She plans to add more plants to make the space even more serene.
The second-floor hallway bathroom is the largest in the house. “That was more of our dream bathroom,” the clients say. “The fixtures are very historic looking, and felt true to the house.”
Brian pulled out the wall-to-wall carpeting that was installed throughout much of the home to reveal the original concrete floors underneath, which had rampant cracks. He grinded the floors down and sealed them as matte as possible.