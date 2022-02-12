To the kitchen, Blum added seating via bar stools and a peninsula wrapped in Midnight Corvo Quartz. Since electrical wires can’t be tucked behind the wood walls in an A-frame, Blum installed a Kichler Azores sconce from Build with Ferguson ($ 299.99 per light) to the beam, put the wire in the thinnest channel they could find, and painted it to match the wood.