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Collection by Allison caffyn

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Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
This home's different roof heights required a customizable, flexible building component to make the drawings a reality.
This home's different roof heights required a customizable, flexible building component to make the drawings a reality.
At dusk, the home’s lantern-like quality comes alive, with a large picture window that glows against the charred-wood exterior, framing the dining area.
At dusk, the home’s lantern-like quality comes alive, with a large picture window that glows against the charred-wood exterior, framing the dining area.
Prefabricated elements allow the cabins to be assembled on site without the use of heavy construction machinery, a key consideration when building in sensitive natural environments.
Prefabricated elements allow the cabins to be assembled on site without the use of heavy construction machinery, a key consideration when building in sensitive natural environments.
Designed by Clifton Jones Jr., the two-bedroom residences share a central dividing wall, and they’re still in pristine, original condition.
Designed by Clifton Jones Jr., the two-bedroom residences share a central dividing wall, and they’re still in pristine, original condition.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
An antique wicker chest sits beside a ceramic vessel by Kevin Willis in the bathroom.
An antique wicker chest sits beside a ceramic vessel by Kevin Willis in the bathroom.
Floor Plan of Saltbox Cabin by Jeff Waldman &amp; Molly Fiffer of Elevated Spaces
Floor Plan of Saltbox Cabin by Jeff Waldman &amp; Molly Fiffer of Elevated Spaces
The bedroom loft has an Anabella Round Chandelier from Arhaus for $999 and two Marlow Matchstick Pedestal Tables from Four Hands ($135/each).
The bedroom loft has an Anabella Round Chandelier from Arhaus for $999 and two Marlow Matchstick Pedestal Tables from Four Hands ($135/each).
The bathroom has the same quartz counter as the kitchen and Simply Modern porcelain floor tile in Black 12"x24
The bathroom has the same quartz counter as the kitchen and Simply Modern porcelain floor tile in Black 12"x24
The cabinets are Peppercorn Edge from BOXI by Semihandmade, with a backsplash composed of 2x6 ‘Racing Green’ Zia Tile ($18.85/sqft). The custom Living Brass Faucet by Brassna was $512 while all the brass switch plates are from Buster + Punch. The picture lights above the shelf are 8
The cabinets are Peppercorn Edge from BOXI by Semihandmade, with a backsplash composed of 2x6 ‘Racing Green’ Zia Tile ($18.85/sqft). The custom Living Brass Faucet by Brassna was $512 while all the brass switch plates are from Buster + Punch. The picture lights above the shelf are 8
A custom antique mirror from Mirror Home for $625 was affixed to the new cabinets, in order to reflect light.
A custom antique mirror from Mirror Home for $625 was affixed to the new cabinets, in order to reflect light.
To the kitchen, Blum added seating via bar stools and a peninsula wrapped in Midnight Corvo Quartz. Since electrical wires can’t be tucked behind the wood walls in an A-frame, Blum installed a Kichler Azores sconce from Build with Ferguson ($299.99 per light) to the beam, put the wire in the thinnest channel they could find, and painted it to match the wood.
To the kitchen, Blum added seating via bar stools and a peninsula wrapped in Midnight Corvo Quartz. Since electrical wires can’t be tucked behind the wood walls in an A-frame, Blum installed a Kichler Azores sconce from Build with Ferguson ($299.99 per light) to the beam, put the wire in the thinnest channel they could find, and painted it to match the wood.
Designer Jacqueline Blum and husband Brent bought this petite A-frame in Arrowbear Lake, California for $395,000, with the intent to remodel it into a unique travel experience and vacation cabin.
Designer Jacqueline Blum and husband Brent bought this petite A-frame in Arrowbear Lake, California for $395,000, with the intent to remodel it into a unique travel experience and vacation cabin.
The couple splurged on appliances, spending <b>$TK</b> on items like a Sub-Zero fridge, a Wolfe stove, and a Bosch dishwasher: “I have the oven of my dreams,” says Steph.
$TK
Steph and Margaret passed on buying new furniture for the home, save for one coffee table. Consulted by their friend and interior designer Mark Ashby, that decision allowed them to spend slightly more on high-end finishes like soapstone counters, brass cabinet pulls, faucets, and tile. Overall they spent $103K on finishes, which includes drywall and painting.
Steph and Margaret passed on buying new furniture for the home, save for one coffee table. Consulted by their friend and interior designer Mark Ashby, that decision allowed them to spend slightly more on high-end finishes like soapstone counters, brass cabinet pulls, faucets, and tile. Overall they spent $103K on finishes, which includes drywall and painting.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
Segmenting the home allows it to expand and contract depending on the number and needs of its occupants, who use it as a vacation residence.
Segmenting the home allows it to expand and contract depending on the number and needs of its occupants, who use it as a vacation residence.

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