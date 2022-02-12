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To the kitchen, Blum added seating via bar stools and a peninsula wrapped in Midnight Corvo Quartz. Since electrical wires can’t be tucked behind the wood walls in an A-frame, Blum installed a Kichler Azores sconce from Build with Ferguson ($299.99 per light) to the beam, put the wire in the thinnest channel they could find, and painted it to match the wood.
Steph and Margaret passed on buying new furniture for the home, save for one coffee table. Consulted by their friend and interior designer Mark Ashby, that decision allowed them to spend slightly more on high-end finishes like soapstone counters, brass cabinet pulls, faucets, and tile. Overall they spent $103K on finishes, which includes drywall and painting.
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