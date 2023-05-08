SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Charlotte Willard

Favorites

View 15 Photos
Douglas fir laminated beams hover over the stairs that run from the top floor to the roof garden. The couch is by Sentou, while the chairs are from Vitra
Douglas fir laminated beams hover over the stairs that run from the top floor to the roof garden. The couch is by Sentou, while the chairs are from Vitra
For the home’s primary bedroom, tranquility was the goal. “I wanted our space to feel like a little resort, so we went with a wood bed and dresser, linen bedding, and lighter shades,” says Leah. “It really does feel so tranquil stepping in there after a long day.”
For the home’s primary bedroom, tranquility was the goal. “I wanted our space to feel like a little resort, so we went with a wood bed and dresser, linen bedding, and lighter shades,” says Leah. “It really does feel so tranquil stepping in there after a long day.”
A vintage photograph from the 1970s of Leah’s dad skateboarding in California hangs on the fireplace.
A vintage photograph from the 1970s of Leah’s dad skateboarding in California hangs on the fireplace.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
Ash chose the furniture, alternating iconic midcentury pieces with selections from CB2 and Ikea to maximize his family’s budget.
Ash chose the furniture, alternating iconic midcentury pieces with selections from CB2 and Ikea to maximize his family’s budget.
The cushy armchair in the bedroom is a Facebook Marketplace find, reupholstered in warm yellow.
The cushy armchair in the bedroom is a Facebook Marketplace find, reupholstered in warm yellow.
Treasures and finds from trips around the country have found their way into the kitchen display alongside a whole indoor garden of cacti.
Treasures and finds from trips around the country have found their way into the kitchen display alongside a whole indoor garden of cacti.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
Tabureto chairs surround a table from the interior designer's own home. The ceiling lamp was a Facebook Marketplace find.
Tabureto chairs surround a table from the interior designer's own home. The ceiling lamp was a Facebook Marketplace find.
Tan expressed the structure of the living room shelves by painting them fire-engine red.
Tan expressed the structure of the living room shelves by painting them fire-engine red.