Tulips Plate by Jeff Koons, $475, at momastore.org Bring Pop Art's contemporary master to the table with a limited-edition plate from French porcelain-maker Bernardaud inspired by the artist's Celebration series.
From the compact quarters downstairs, you emerge into a bright, open second floor. It feels more expansive than its square footage thanks to a steel moment frame that eliminates the need for interior structural walls. In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
The entry has a custom cubby for shoes that pulls out to reveal storage concealed under the stair. “The wood is northern white oak,” says Caroline. “I wanted a rustic grade, for character. Since we don’t have a lot of stuff, or a lot of space, the materials have to speak.” The sconce is by Allied Maker.
