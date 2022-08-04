SubscribeSign In
The spacious home features radiant floor heating via a concrete-topped floor system, while cooling for the two upper levels uses a ducted split system.
The perpendicular wall accents are redwood, while the parallel wall accents are a contrasting natural white Brauer veneer stone.
A look at the couple's bedroom on the upper level.
Milla and Nigel thought the kitchen island should anchor the first floor, and they wanted colors that matched the frescoes. Stone specialist Nick Blok found exactly what they were looking for: a monolithic piece of Italian quartzite with muted pinks and umbers in the veining.
In a raised sitting area surrounded by arched windows, a pink couch by Be Pure Home matches a wall hanging made by Milla.
Textile designer Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, make their home in a former chapel, part of a converted monastery near Amsterdam. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">During the renovation, workers uncovered frescoes painted on the walls, and the couple decided to leave portions of them uncovered.</span>
Tulips Plate by Jeff Koons, $475, at momastore.org Bring Pop Art's contemporary master to the table with a limited-edition plate from French porcelain-maker Bernardaud inspired by the artist's Celebration series.
The umbrella resting on the terrace is from Frontgate.
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
From the compact quarters downstairs, you emerge into a bright, open second floor. It feels more expansive than its square footage thanks to a steel moment frame that eliminates the need for interior structural walls. In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.
The entry has a custom cubby for shoes that pulls out to reveal storage concealed under the stair. “The wood is northern white oak,” says Caroline. “I wanted a rustic grade, for character. Since we don’t have a lot of stuff, or a lot of space, the materials have to speak.” The sconce is by Allied Maker.
