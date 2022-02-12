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Collection by
susan bryant
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Photos
The ribbon window fills the primary bedroom with light.
One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”
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