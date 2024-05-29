Tickets selling fast! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Tracy Woloshyn

Favorites

View 37 Photos
The second floor houses three lits bretons, boxlike compartments where the curtains can be drawn to close sleepers off from the world. Inside, each has a built-in shelf for personal belongings and a favorite read.
The second floor houses three lits bretons, boxlike compartments where the curtains can be drawn to close sleepers off from the world. Inside, each has a built-in shelf for personal belongings and a favorite read.
Photography is by Olivier Blouin.
Photography is by Olivier Blouin.
A pair of windows shed a bit of light in the bedroom, which boasts a lofted bed and workspace with a sink and closet beneath. The sink is by Lacava and the tap is from Fluid Faucet's Wisdom line.
A pair of windows shed a bit of light in the bedroom, which boasts a lofted bed and workspace with a sink and closet beneath. The sink is by Lacava and the tap is from Fluid Faucet's Wisdom line.
A mattress bed sits atop the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s just-under-500-square-foot abode in Greenwich Village.
A mattress bed sits atop the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s just-under-500-square-foot abode in Greenwich Village.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
A simple platform bed jives with the minimalist design. Caitlin Robinson created the custom window shades.
A simple platform bed jives with the minimalist design. Caitlin Robinson created the custom window shades.
A view into the sleeping nook.
A view into the sleeping nook.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
Lookofsky outfitted the bedroom with built-in pine plywood bunkbeds, walls, and a ceiling. The bathroom and a closet are also wrapped in plywood.
Lookofsky outfitted the bedroom with built-in pine plywood bunkbeds, walls, and a ceiling. The bathroom and a closet are also wrapped in plywood.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
A closer look at the partly enclosed sleeping area, which is illuminated by a small skylight. Custom cabinetry offer deep storage units as a way to help maximize the studio's layout.
A closer look at the partly enclosed sleeping area, which is illuminated by a small skylight. Custom cabinetry offer deep storage units as a way to help maximize the studio's layout.
The long table underneath the window can also serve as additional sleeping area.
The long table underneath the window can also serve as additional sleeping area.
The Cabin is furnished with designs by Delo Design, including TRU chairs in cream. The bed is nestled beneath a large window that frames the landscape, and a small kitchenette sits opposite the dining zone.
The Cabin is furnished with designs by Delo Design, including TRU chairs in cream. The bed is nestled beneath a large window that frames the landscape, and a small kitchenette sits opposite the dining zone.

17 more saves