Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
The Swedish Door Company offers a range of doors for IKEA and non-IKEA cabinets. This Shaker-style door front was designed by Tatiana Wojtan Studio.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
Once dark and cloistered, this residence revamped by Jon Powell Architecture now revels in daylight, bright color, and garden views.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
The dining room and kitchen were integrated by removing a load-bearing wall that once separated the rooms. The space is now filled with natural light from the backyard.