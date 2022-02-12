Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Michael Todd Smith

Favorites

View 894 Photos
Moored in Seattle’s Portage Bay, this 1958 floating home by architect Gerald van Slyck conjures up cabin vibes with cozy wood-wrapped interiors.
Moored in Seattle’s Portage Bay, this 1958 floating home by architect Gerald van Slyck conjures up cabin vibes with cozy wood-wrapped interiors.
The landscaped backyard has an hourglass-shaped pool and a large patio with space for outdoor dining and lounging.
The landscaped backyard has an hourglass-shaped pool and a large patio with space for outdoor dining and lounging.
The wine cellar is built directly into the hillside.
The wine cellar is built directly into the hillside.
Another view of the library and an expansive window that floods the space in natural light.
Another view of the library and an expansive window that floods the space in natural light.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
"Light is the most important part of a successful living space," Naughtin says. "We utilized double-height glazing with operable windows and large doors to maximize the intake of light and achieve a strong connection to the outdoor space." European oak storage in the living space matches that in the kitchen for a continuous flow.
"Light is the most important part of a successful living space," Naughtin says. "We utilized double-height glazing with operable windows and large doors to maximize the intake of light and achieve a strong connection to the outdoor space." European oak storage in the living space matches that in the kitchen for a continuous flow.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
In a small fishing village in the Lofoten archipelago, this 1950 wood-paneled house sits at the literal end of the road, with a berry-filled garden, a practically private beach, and a brand-new outdoor sauna.
In a small fishing village in the Lofoten archipelago, this 1950 wood-paneled house sits at the literal end of the road, with a berry-filled garden, a practically private beach, and a brand-new outdoor sauna.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.

874 more saves