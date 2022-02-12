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Collection by William Greenberg

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The home has more than 850 square feet of terrace space.
The home has more than 850 square feet of terrace space.
Elevation of Church Point House by CHROFI.
Elevation of Church Point House by CHROFI.
La Invernada floor plan
La Invernada floor plan