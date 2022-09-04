SubscribeSign In
The kitchen is a balance of woods and stone, with marble on the large island and Naica quartzite in a leathered finish on the perimeter counters and backsplash. The stove hood is a custom plaster finish: “I was constantly looking for ways to add softness,” says interior designer Holly Waterfield.
For the interior, “We worked hard to basically keep the tones the same, even if the wood may have changed, from a hardwood to a soft wood,” says Sabbeth. Interestingly, the couple first wanted to whitewash the wood, but that treatment was eventually deemed too cold for the year-round coziness everyone was after.
A dining table from Shoppe Amber Interiors sits with Organic Modernism chairs beneath an Apparatus chandelier.
Sabbeth designed the built-in sideboard, which Waterfield topped with a wall mirror by Ben and Aja Blanc, bought from the Future Perfect, to fit beneath the clerestory windows.
In the powder bathroom, bespoke Calico wallpaper can be seen in the mirror, which is set against a backdrop of green Cle tile. “That’s our Miami experience,” says Kristi.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
The leather pull door handle is from Spinneybeck.
As evening sets in, the home glows like a lantern.
The Entrée
The forest feeling continues in the evergreens surrounding the house. Adding to the outdoor area are Artemide Dioscuri sconces and Loll Designs outdoor dining furniture from Design Within Reach.
In the kitchen, wooden cabinetry and countertops contrast against the central stainless-steel island and appliances. Also included is a breakfast bar overlooking the garden area.
The sauna was also updated.
The living room gives the feeling that you are sitting directly above the water.
A neutral color palette in the bedroom creates a soothing and relaxing atmosphere.
The screen porch is located off the main level and is an extension of the main living space.
The Lake View
