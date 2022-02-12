Studio Bower's design uses the glass hallway not only to add natural light but to clafify the annex as separate from the original house.
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
The architects envisioned entry-facing and beach-front sides like an analog camera's viewfinder and wide-angle lens, with the rammed-earth-clad central interior wall leading the way.
The master bedroom at the back of the house. "When I drew the plans, I needed another 5’ for the bedroom, so I extended back beyond the gable truss,
The home's steeply pitched roof, inspired by traditional Japanese farmhouses known as minkas, is useful during Maine's snowy winters.
Floor plan of Collectors’ Cottage by dSPACE Studio Architecture
The new steel-and-glass rear facade expands views and daylight for the ground floor living areas and the primary bedroom above. The sliding glass doors are by Otiima Windows.
A new steel moment frame at the back of the house allowed for more square footage upstairs and introduced a contemporary feel.
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
“We imagined a man-made ‘cliff’, positioning its structure along the busy motorway, to be visible to passing traffic and to register in the public mind,” says Grafton Architects, who collaborated with Lima’s Shell Arquitectos on the project.
The home is currently being rented out to recoup some building costs, and the owners are considering a permanent move after their daughter leaves for college.
At sunset, the views from the spa deck extend for miles.
Julie also designed this spa deck, a few steps from the main house.
Fleetwood Windows were installed throughout the home, including as a partition between the living room and deck.
The living room's wall of windows makes it easy to look out onto the desert. Julie wanted to keep the interior design minimal in order to focus on the setting.
Julie bought the sofa at in auction in Stockholm, and loves how it blends into the midcentury modern look and feel of the home.
The bathroom's green tiles are one of the few pops of color in the home.
The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and each space complements one another.
"It's always enjoyable to partner with other designers and design-centric thinkers,