Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The studio is kept simple to give creativity room to flow. "We often come up here after dinner and play a game in the corner nook," Emily says. Eric says that light from sunrises makes the space feel magical in the morning.
Part of the new addition, the second-floor studio has desks for Eric and Emily, and the family often does crafts or plays games here in the evening.
"The idea for the shower room is that it would be like a retreat," Eric says. "There is a long hallway between it and the bedroom, so it becomes an intentional procession every time you want to get there." The floor is a large-format tile in a geologic-inspired pattern. "It almost looks like it's full of fossils," Eric says. He and Emily populated the room with green plants for a natural layer of color.
Quality millwork in the primary suite—small details such as the cylindrical handles and channeling around the doors—gives it a modern sophistication. The white oak cabinetry complements the white oak flooring, salvaged from a renovation in a different neighborhood.
Modern furniture in the primary bedroom adds color and texture without taking away from the main view—a lush green yard with several bamboo groves. "Maybe it's because we're older now, but we've been birding from the bedroom," Emily says with a laugh, noting that the bamboo attracts a lot of avian life.
Custom cabinetry and millwork were expenses the Hughes didn't mind splurging on. Clark's room has a strip of shelving painted sky blue; the color appears throughout the house in various iterations (it's Emily's favorite).
When Eric and Emily first moved into the house, they found a kitchen that had undergone a partial renovation and divided into two separate sections. They opened it up and added the peninsula for more counter space topped with Silestone.
The kitchen's painted, high-density MDF cabinets are durable storage options. The backsplash is white porcelain tile with blue grout that matches the cabinet hardware.
The kitchen and dining areas seamlessly blend through materiality. Original pine ceilings add texture, and sleek, painted MDF cabinetry makes the room feel modern.
The original ceiling, made from old-growth pine, adds warmth to the living room, balancing out the white walls and salvaged white oak flooring.
