"The idea for the shower room is that it would be like a retreat," Eric says. "There is a long hallway between it and the bedroom, so it becomes an intentional procession every time you want to get there." The floor is a large-format tile in a geologic-inspired pattern. "It almost looks like it's full of fossils," Eric says. He and Emily populated the room with green plants for a natural layer of color.
Modern furniture in the primary bedroom adds color and texture without taking away from the main view—a lush green yard with several bamboo groves. "Maybe it's because we're older now, but we've been birding from the bedroom," Emily says with a laugh, noting that the bamboo attracts a lot of avian life.