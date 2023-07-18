SubscribeSign In
w
Collection by Warren Feldman

Favorites

View 5 Photos
A bright and colourful kitchen hosts a series of materials, providing a dynamic and inviting space.
A series of curved walls and tall floor-to-ceiling windows face the interior courtyard of the home.
Crafted from cedar, glass, and stone, this 3,625-square-foot residence sits on nearly 32 acres with access to the Appalachian trail.
