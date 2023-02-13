SubscribeSign In
An expansive terrace is located off the master suite.
Many of the structure's original windows were removed in the 1950/60s and sold to various museums and private collectors. Shown here, the trio of windows from the auditorium are held in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The 1912 Avery Coonley Playhouse was originally commissioned as part of a larger, Wright-designed estate that included the equally famous Avery Coonley House. Queene Ferry Coonley founded a private elementary school that used the Playhouse until the late 1910s, at which time the property was divided from the larger estate and converted into a single-family residence.
Throughout the interior, original wood-clad walls flank a brick fireplace finished in an interlocking and extruding pattern. Large windows also overlook the wooded lot.
“Wright never rested on his past achievements,” says President and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Stuart Graff. “He was always forward looking.”
Completed in 1938, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater is as relevant as ever—and a model of architectural conservancy. We tour the home and spend the night in his nearby Mäntylä to learn what you can’t experience through photos alone.
“When I set up this shot of Wright in his studio at Taliesin, he hadn’t shaved that morning and told me he wasn’t about to. So I had to move the camera back to conceal the stubble, which actually improved the shot.” Behind Wright is a model of the San Francisco Call building, a favorite of his that was never built.
