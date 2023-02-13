Favorites
The 1912 Avery Coonley Playhouse was originally commissioned as part of a larger, Wright-designed estate that included the equally famous Avery Coonley House. Queene Ferry Coonley founded a private elementary school that used the Playhouse until the late 1910s, at which time the property was divided from the larger estate and converted into a single-family residence.
The 1912 Avery Coonley Playhouse was originally commissioned as part of a larger, Wright-designed estate that included the equally famous Avery Coonley House. Queene Ferry Coonley founded a private elementary school that used the Playhouse until the late 1910s, at which time the property was divided from the larger estate and converted into a single-family residence.
“When I set up this shot of Wright in his studio at Taliesin, he hadn’t shaved that morning and told me he wasn’t about to. So I had to move the camera back to conceal the stubble, which actually improved the shot.” Behind Wright is a model of the San Francisco Call building, a favorite of his that was never built.