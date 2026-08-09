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Collection by Cornela Cooley

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Luna poses in front of the newly revealed staircase. "My main goal for this was to bring it to its roots as much as I could, and honor the legacy of the building,
Luna poses in front of the newly revealed staircase. "My main goal for this was to bring it to its roots as much as I could, and honor the legacy of the building,
The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.