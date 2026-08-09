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Collection by
Cornela Cooley
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4
Photos
Luna poses in front of the newly revealed staircase. "My main goal for this was to bring it to its roots as much as I could, and honor the legacy of the building,
The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
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