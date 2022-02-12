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The stairs and guard rail are made of Ash. Vertical beams are connected to the white, steel substructure with hex-head screws that have been concealed with putty—a simple technique that makes a strong impact. “There are barely any other decorative elements in the interior space,” explains Sonja. “It is all about the play of forms, plans, surfaces, and the patterns of the different wooden coatings under the light.”
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