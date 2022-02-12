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Large windows and skylights provide ample natural light which is reflected off the larch interiors and white ceilings.
Large windows and skylights provide ample natural light which is reflected off the larch interiors and white ceilings.
By incorporating wood slats into the stair wall, light from above is able to pass farther into the space between levels.
By incorporating wood slats into the stair wall, light from above is able to pass farther into the space between levels.
Upstairs, the private spaces comprise four bedrooms and a separate lounge.
Upstairs, the private spaces comprise four bedrooms and a separate lounge.
CAB Architects deftly hid appliances, pantry storage, and a litter box for the owners' two cats in the cabinetry beneath this staircase.
CAB Architects deftly hid appliances, pantry storage, and a litter box for the owners' two cats in the cabinetry beneath this staircase.
The partial basement holds storage and an entertainment room. A skylight over the stairs floods the area with natural light.
The partial basement holds storage and an entertainment room. A skylight over the stairs floods the area with natural light.
The stairs and guard rail are made of Ash. Vertical beams are connected to the white, steel substructure with hex-head screws that have been concealed with putty—a simple technique that makes a strong impact. “There are barely any other decorative elements in the interior space,” explains Sonja. “It is all about the play of forms, plans, surfaces, and the patterns of the different wooden coatings under the light.”
The stairs and guard rail are made of Ash. Vertical beams are connected to the white, steel substructure with hex-head screws that have been concealed with putty—a simple technique that makes a strong impact. “There are barely any other decorative elements in the interior space,” explains Sonja. “It is all about the play of forms, plans, surfaces, and the patterns of the different wooden coatings under the light.”
The sweeping, curved oak staircase with an oak balustrade leads to the first floor, which—unlike the ground floor’s polished concrete flooring—features herringbone oak parquet floors. Underfloor heating is powered by a 12kW ground-source heat pump with 600 meters of pipe buried in the garden.
The sweeping, curved oak staircase with an oak balustrade leads to the first floor, which—unlike the ground floor’s polished concrete flooring—features herringbone oak parquet floors. Underfloor heating is powered by a 12kW ground-source heat pump with 600 meters of pipe buried in the garden.
Now, floor to ceiling slats define the staircase. The pendant light is from Flos.
Now, floor to ceiling slats define the staircase. The pendant light is from Flos.
An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
Another view of the staircase. The carpet is by Stanton.
Another view of the staircase. The carpet is by Stanton.
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
The fireplace is set within a custom blackened steel enclosure with a charred cedar backdrop.
The fireplace is set within a custom blackened steel enclosure with a charred cedar backdrop.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
The fireplace has an energy-retaining flue and a glass door to prevent air and heat loss.
The fireplace has an energy-retaining flue and a glass door to prevent air and heat loss.
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.

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