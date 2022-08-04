Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
The cabin was designed so that the north half can be closed off when not in use to reduce energy consumption. When the northern half is closed, the radiant floor heating can be turned off and the main area can be heated by the high efficiency wood fireplace. Photo by Shai Gil.
Using wood as the primary building material imbues an aesthetic warmth to the structure. It's also cost-effective, considering the abundance of Canada's natural timber resources and strong local carpentry trade. Photo by Shai Gil.
The house's open plan is neatly divided into public and private spaces, with the front containing the kitchen and living areas and the back holding the bedroom and bath, overhung by a small mezzanine. A hidden wooden panel can be drawn closed between the two sections for greater privacy.
With one side of the house closed off, views are directed through the glazed south and west facades to the grassy clearing beyond. "We planted tens of thousands of blue bells and lots of rhododendrons," Oostenbruggen says of the green space. "The setting developed over time."
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.