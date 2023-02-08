SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Bill Westcott

Favorites

View 287 Photos
“There was an art to the renovation. We wanted to bring the house into the 21st century while also paying homage to its history,” says architect Cristina Graff.
“There was an art to the renovation. We wanted to bring the house into the 21st century while also paying homage to its history,” says architect Cristina Graff.
Throughout the house, Woolsey opened up confined rooms to create spacious areas where the family can live and play together. One example is shown here, where she expanded the kitchen by connecting it to a banquet breakfast area.
Throughout the house, Woolsey opened up confined rooms to create spacious areas where the family can live and play together. One example is shown here, where she expanded the kitchen by connecting it to a banquet breakfast area.
The Montecito residence—designed by Kristine Woolsey, now of MAYA Design—is yet another home we'll be sharing. Working with a midcentury gem that the homeowners wished to preserve, Woolsey updated it in ways that would make it more functional for a growing family. The first design decision they made was to embrace the existing butterfly roof and turn it into a thematic element.
The Montecito residence—designed by Kristine Woolsey, now of MAYA Design—is yet another home we'll be sharing. Working with a midcentury gem that the homeowners wished to preserve, Woolsey updated it in ways that would make it more functional for a growing family. The first design decision they made was to embrace the existing butterfly roof and turn it into a thematic element.
Covered patios along the basement level offer shaded areas for entertaining. The structure’s orientation provides optimal views of the Sonoran Desert.
Covered patios along the basement level offer shaded areas for entertaining. The structure’s orientation provides optimal views of the Sonoran Desert.
We'll also take you to the Heiny Residence, a midcentury modern house in which the current homeowners have lived in for the last 30 years. Designer Scott Roeder of StudioROEDER reworked the original 1958 design that was composed of two separate masonry structures linked by a series of trellises and gardens. Roeder's goal was to expand the interior space and outdoor gardens while sticking to the confines of the original footprint.
We'll also take you to the Heiny Residence, a midcentury modern house in which the current homeowners have lived in for the last 30 years. Designer Scott Roeder of StudioROEDER reworked the original 1958 design that was composed of two separate masonry structures linked by a series of trellises and gardens. Roeder's goal was to expand the interior space and outdoor gardens while sticking to the confines of the original footprint.
The design team's initial plans focused on maximizing views of Camelback Mountain and optimizing the orientation of the house in order to create a passive solar strategy. Heat gain and loss is reduced by the use of thermally broken windows and doors, a foam roofing system, and an Exterior Insulation and Finish system (EIFS).
The design team's initial plans focused on maximizing views of Camelback Mountain and optimizing the orientation of the house in order to create a passive solar strategy. Heat gain and loss is reduced by the use of thermally broken windows and doors, a foam roofing system, and an Exterior Insulation and Finish system (EIFS).
“We’ve worked to develop systems that can transfer to almost anywhere. To us, this is how you democratize design,” states Joel.
“We’ve worked to develop systems that can transfer to almost anywhere. To us, this is how you democratize design,” states Joel.
In the living room, a custom daybed becomes part of the outdoor furnishings when the Marvin lift-and-slide doors are open. The sofas are from Resource and the rug is by Angela Adams.
In the living room, a custom daybed becomes part of the outdoor furnishings when the Marvin lift-and-slide doors are open. The sofas are from Resource and the rug is by Angela Adams.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
Hallway to bedroom wing. Original turquoise shelving preserved.
Hallway to bedroom wing. Original turquoise shelving preserved.
Dining room
Dining room
Foyer
Foyer
The kitchen is compact and utilitarian yet warm and welcoming with key features such as the sky-toned backsplash and blonde plywood paneling for the cabinetry, kitchen island and shelving units.
The kitchen is compact and utilitarian yet warm and welcoming with key features such as the sky-toned backsplash and blonde plywood paneling for the cabinetry, kitchen island and shelving units.

267 more saves