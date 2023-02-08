Favorites
The Montecito residence—designed by Kristine Woolsey, now of MAYA Design—is yet another home we'll be sharing. Working with a midcentury gem that the homeowners wished to preserve, Woolsey updated it in ways that would make it more functional for a growing family. The first design decision they made was to embrace the existing butterfly roof and turn it into a thematic element.
We'll also take you to the Heiny Residence, a midcentury modern house in which the current homeowners have lived in for the last 30 years. Designer Scott Roeder of StudioROEDER reworked the original 1958 design that was composed of two separate masonry structures linked by a series of trellises and gardens. Roeder's goal was to expand the interior space and outdoor gardens while sticking to the confines of the original footprint.
The design team's initial plans focused on maximizing views of Camelback Mountain and optimizing the orientation of the house in order to create a passive solar strategy. Heat gain and loss is reduced by the use of thermally broken windows and doors, a foam roofing system, and an Exterior Insulation and Finish system (EIFS).
