Inside Moshe Safdie & Uribe Schwarzkopf’s Qorner building, near Quito’s La Carolina Park, Juan Alberto Andrade and Maria Jose Vascones outfitted a 300 square-foot studio with in-built modules that transform the space into a kitchen, bedroom or workspace on a whim. “The project is born from the need to solve, through architectural strategies, the spatial and formal limitations of this new way of living, that relates directly to urban and social mobility,” explain the architects.