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The millwork, including the thin frame rattan doors in the dressing room area, was hand built by Alex Chay.
The millwork, including the thin frame rattan doors in the dressing room area, was hand built by Alex Chay.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
For the sake of affordability and durability, the architect employed vinyl flooring for $5,980 throughout the ADU. In the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a vaulted ceiling lends a feeling of luxury and spaciousness.
For the sake of affordability and durability, the architect employed vinyl flooring for $5,980 throughout the ADU. In the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a vaulted ceiling lends a feeling of luxury and spaciousness.
The Q sconce from Misewell is mounted on the mirror. "I wanted as much light bounced around in there to make the room feel as big as possible and I think mirrors are such a great way to do that,
The Q sconce from Misewell is mounted on the mirror. "I wanted as much light bounced around in there to make the room feel as big as possible and I think mirrors are such a great way to do that,
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
Los Angeles–based design firm ORA built this family home in the Mar Vista suburb with two separate buildings: a long, linear home “shaped like a boomerang,” and a bright-red accessory dwelling unit. In the main house, a soothing material palette composed of concrete floors, white walls, and wood is punctuated by spots of color, such as the teal tile backsplash and salmon-toned cabinet in the kitchen, or the sunshine-yellow vanity in one of the bathrooms.
Los Angeles–based design firm ORA built this family home in the Mar Vista suburb with two separate buildings: a long, linear home “shaped like a boomerang,” and a bright-red accessory dwelling unit. In the main house, a soothing material palette composed of concrete floors, white walls, and wood is punctuated by spots of color, such as the teal tile backsplash and salmon-toned cabinet in the kitchen, or the sunshine-yellow vanity in one of the bathrooms.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Floor Plan of St. Andrews ADU by Assembledge+
Floor Plan of St. Andrews ADU by Assembledge+
A deck steps down from the kitchen to an outdoor dining area in the garden.
A deck steps down from the kitchen to an outdoor dining area in the garden.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
For a modern take on Scandinavian style, Farrow &amp; Ball’s Mere Green is paired with Arsenic on the ceiling.
For a modern take on Scandinavian style, Farrow &amp; Ball’s Mere Green is paired with Arsenic on the ceiling.
Taking advantage of the sloping site, the architects designed the three-level Watermill House to appear as a single-story home from the street.
Taking advantage of the sloping site, the architects designed the three-level Watermill House to appear as a single-story home from the street.
The sunshine-yellow spiral staircase stands out against the pale tone of the brick facade.
The sunshine-yellow spiral staircase stands out against the pale tone of the brick facade.
The black roof and siding is all galvanized sheet metal painted black.
The black roof and siding is all galvanized sheet metal painted black.
Bench seating is built into the exterior of the home, beneath the living room window. Deep eaves protect the home from the strong sun in summer months.
Bench seating is built into the exterior of the home, beneath the living room window. Deep eaves protect the home from the strong sun in summer months.

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