A conventionally attractive kitchen didn't suit Holly + Magda, so we opted for a bold materials palette: western walnut cabinetry, gunmetal tile, and white quartzite countertops.
For more info, go to: www.howellsarc.com/pro...
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.
The splash of red repeats itself in the kitchen oven.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The remodeled kitchen retained plumbing locations and general layout, but functionality and circulation was improved.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
A mix of walnut veneer and solid walnut in the kitchen (like custom solid walnut handles) is paired with white quartzite countertop and backsplash.