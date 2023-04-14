Favorites
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Shiplap and a poured concrete slab conceal the remnants of the previous fireplace and create the backdrop for a modern Scandinavian cast iron fireplace fueled by propane and controlled by a Nest thermostat. Built-in birch plywood shelving and seating with concealed LED lighting support a curated vinyl collection, Sonos speakers, and the full set of Modernist Cuisine cookbooks.
Sliding glass doors and screens pull open to present framed views of nature, including the surrounding forests, private gardens, and the waters of Ago Bay. In the bathroom, deep stone tubs offer a private onsen experience, with the taps drawing water from nearby hot springs. When not soaking, step onto covered verandas to enjoy the natural surroundings at your leisure.
