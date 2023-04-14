SubscribeSign In
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
The bedrooms all feature underbed storage and ample wardrobe space. “There needs to be enough space to store everything, or it would get really messy very quickly,” says architect Line Solgaard. The master bedroom has a window that frames a view of the lagoon and the rising sun in the mornings.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
An internal window creates a visual connection between the living area and the dining room, and also allows the wood-burning fireplace to easily heat the whole space.
A large picture window in the living space frames the garden. The garden rises up towards the rear of the site and the window sill is close to ground level. "When you're sitting in the living area, it feels like the garden is flowing into the interior," says architect Simon Knight.
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
The beams were part of the original structure of the home. Ceilings are quite tall—10 feet or higher.
cold plunge pool
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
Shiplap and a poured concrete slab conceal the remnants of the previous fireplace and create the backdrop for a modern Scandinavian cast iron fireplace fueled by propane and controlled by a Nest thermostat. Built-in birch plywood shelving and seating with concealed LED lighting support a curated vinyl collection, Sonos speakers, and the full set of Modernist Cuisine cookbooks.
The custom couch and stairwell were integrated to make the most of the modest space. The ceiling was opened up to expose the original joists and provide as much additional height as possible.
Amanemu in Ise-Shima, Japan
Sliding glass doors and screens pull open to present framed views of nature, including the surrounding forests, private gardens, and the waters of Ago Bay. In the bathroom, deep stone tubs offer a private onsen experience, with the taps drawing water from nearby hot springs. When not soaking, step onto covered verandas to enjoy the natural surroundings at your leisure.
