In this model, the workspace perfectly overlooks the view.
The company is not directly involved with finishing up the project on site, but will help guide the local architects or general contractors that are hired to finish the job.
In this model, the client has customized the exterior to be black wood.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from European larch that's finished with a deep brown tone that mimics the color of tree trunks.
The exterior's European larch siding offers simple, rich texture that ties to the cabin to the outdoors.
The modular cabin's dining area showcases a built-in bar area flooded with natural light by an adjacent floor-to-ceiling window.
Nokken modular cabin can be customized to suit almost any natural setting.
MuuwSpace, a prefabricated hexagonal cabin wrapped in glass, metal, and wood, measures almost 100 square feet and features a starting price of $32K.
The three home designs, created by Architect Kelly Davis with a Scandi-modern aesthetic, are insulated with Greenguard gold-certified recycled materials, capped with steel roofs, and clad with sustainably grown rough-sawn wood siding with a dark stain. Inside, floor-to-ceiling white birch makes for bright, warm, and textured interiors. “We wanted them to reflect natural beauty, and to capture a greater sense of space,” says Dobrowolski.
With sustainability top of mind, Dobrowolski and his team devised eESCAPE, a new line of all-electric tiny homes on wheels that can be powered with a standard wall socket, a solar setup, or an electric truck or car. The line’s three models include the eOne, the eVista, and the eVistaXL, which start at $43,600 and range in size from 200 to 350 square feet of living space.
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.
“The CLT panels have been insulated, coated in textural render, and painted a bold banana yellow to form a stepped rear extension and cubic front porch,” says Unknown Works. “The yellow additions are tempered by gently rounded edges to bring a softness to their overall form, and stainless steel rain chains—a traditional Japanese guttering option—negate any visual clutter caused by downpipes.”
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
