The doors in the lower section of the house are made from treated pine and finished with a black varnish to match the stucco walls.
The skylit hallway beside the bedrooms is not just a pass-through space—it provides room for the kids to play.
The Meranti wood and glass doors are over nine feet tall, and have a custom arch detail at the top. The clay coating on the walls and ceiling are by Matteo Brioni. “We mixed some colors together to give the space a perfect warm and serene feel,” says Valérie. “We like to add the same clay finish to the ceiling as the walls to create a sense of intimacy.”
The entry doors lead into an expansive, open-plan living/dining area, where the flue of a wood-burning stove runs upward through the double-height space.
Derek and his partner, Jean Banks, share the house with their two Spinone Italianos, Ben and Quinn. A Trumpet light from Dokter and Misses hangs next to the arched double doors at the home’s entrance, which is framed by brick that matches the patio.
In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
The bedroom is tucked behind a sliding door. The dining room furniture is from Design Within Reach.
While the previous addition was a stand-alone structure, the new addition is connected to the main house via a covered walkway.
A full exterior remodel of the older house allowed Cornuelle and Tall Firs to match its siding and trim to the new ADU. They designed a front door with a circular cut-out, bringing a modern touch to the traditional entry.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.
An abundance of doors and windows creates passive cooling throughout the home.
