The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
Architect Fareez Giga deploys a suite of custom built-ins to upgrade a 715-square-foot flat for a bibliophile and a passionate cook.
“The rest of our plants come from Patch Plants in London,
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.