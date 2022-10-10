Favorites
Out of the Valley designs and manufactures freestanding, outdoor saunas that are separate from the main house. “You can have these spaces in the garden in either rural or urban spaces, or in a woodland so you can walk out to it as part of the experience,” says McKelvie. “Cold water swimming is becoming much more popular and many of our clients want waterside saunas to take that experience to the next level.” The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the shores of a lake.
What Carstensen saved on labor costs he was able to put into furnishings. The interior of the screened-in porch is outfitted with a mix of furnishings, both vintage and new. He purchased the vintage Malm fireplace in Los Angeles on a work trip and had it shipped to Portland. The rug, shelf unit, and loveseat are all from the locally-based Schoolhouse Electric, as are the ceiling lights: Factory Light No. 7 in Green.
