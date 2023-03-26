SubscribeSign In
Collection by Laurie P

Favorites

In the bathroom, glass divides the shower area and toilet for an open feel. The low-flow shower head by Nebia cuts water use by 65% compared to a traditional fixture.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.
With this timeframe as a challenge, Bertolini did a full overhaul of the house’s old bathroom.
Texture, light, and a pureness of materiality turn the bathroom into a balanced composition.
Bathroom Tile: The side-by-side bathrooms look out on a private courtyard through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. They feature original tile in the sunken showers—one in butter yellow, the other in light gray. “The tiles are heavy, real chunky, and of the period,” says Christopher. He had them completely restored, working alongside the tilers and filling cracks with a porcelain paint pen for two days straight. “For something from 1963, they’re really in immaculate shape,” he says.
