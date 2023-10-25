SubscribeSign In
Peace Industry, Booth 1621 Spy San Francisco–based Peace Industry's hand-felted 100-percent wool rugs in Booth 1621.
StormWall panels by StormWall Industries.
This structure in Düesseldorf, Germany, is part home, part workshop, and part showroom for designer and resident Joachim Jasper. Located in a former factory, it features modern furnishings from the likes of Tom Dixon and Agape.
Fake Industries Architectual Agonism is an architectural office "of diffuse boundaries and questionable taste," as the NYAIA puts it, run by Cristina Goberna and Urtzi Grau from offices in New York, Sydney, and Barcelona. This is its design for a velodrome in Medellin, Colombia. Image courtesy of Fake Industries Architectural Agonism.
An unassuming hickory entertainment system, also designed by Bernier, contrasts with the living room’s polished concrete floors and white walls. Custom seating by Meubles Reno and fixtures by Axis Lighting further complement the space.
Opening October 17, the shop will expand WantedDesign's existing Industry City space (see below for details). A diversity of brands and designers will be present, including Souda, Alexandra Ferguson, Brooklyn Candle Studio, By Boe, Fort Standard, and Urbancase. Click through to see a few examples of what'll be available!
