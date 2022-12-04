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“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
The functional bedrooms have been designed as retreats for when larger groups stay at the home. Each family suite has a full en-suite shower room, large cupboards, and a seating area for relaxing.
The functional bedrooms have been designed as retreats for when larger groups stay at the home. Each family suite has a full en-suite shower room, large cupboards, and a seating area for relaxing.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Floor plan of Casa Keçe by Alix and Onur</span> Keçe
Floor plan of Casa Keçe by Alix and Onur
The two-unit home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms across its three stories and 4,200 square feet. The climbing wall is located on the only double-height space in the home, on the third floor near the kitchen.
The two-unit home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms across its three stories and 4,200 square feet. The climbing wall is located on the only double-height space in the home, on the third floor near the kitchen.
Off the bedroom wing sits a small hillside garden.
Off the bedroom wing sits a small hillside garden.
The sliding pantry cabinet doubles as a room divider when fully extended, separating the kitchen from the bedrooms.
The sliding pantry cabinet doubles as a room divider when fully extended, separating the kitchen from the bedrooms.
The house allows space for entertaining as well, and can comfortably seat a few guests in a roughly 160-square-foot sitting area. The resident, a designer, can host clients in this area.
The house allows space for entertaining as well, and can comfortably seat a few guests in a roughly 160-square-foot sitting area. The resident, a designer, can host clients in this area.
The unit can be configured to allow room for meal preparation around a built-in kitchen.
The unit can be configured to allow room for meal preparation around a built-in kitchen.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
“Material quality and durability were key from the very beginning,” says architect Binke Lenhardt. “So, we found ourselves looking into a material library that was rather unconventional, almost in an engineering way.” The rubber flooring is from Noraplan and the adaptable furniture elements are made from two types of plywood—lightweight poplar plywood and a stronger multiplex birch—both coated with high-pressure laminate.
“Material quality and durability were key from the very beginning,” says architect Binke Lenhardt. “So, we found ourselves looking into a material library that was rather unconventional, almost in an engineering way.” The rubber flooring is from Noraplan and the adaptable furniture elements are made from two types of plywood—lightweight poplar plywood and a stronger multiplex birch—both coated with high-pressure laminate.
This ground-floor plan was used as a reference to build the Canadian Castaway Off-Grid Cabin.
This ground-floor plan was used as a reference to build the Canadian Castaway Off-Grid Cabin.
Holiday Home Side Elevation
Holiday Home Side Elevation
Holiday Home Front Elevation
Holiday Home Front Elevation

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