Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gabrielle Clarke

Favorites

View 7 Photos
Landscape designer Molly Sedlacek is a firm believer that fencing should complement the architectural style of the home, as in this home in Echo Park, Los Angeles with landscaping by Orca Living.
Landscape designer Molly Sedlacek is a firm believer that fencing should complement the architectural style of the home, as in this home in Echo Park, Los Angeles with landscaping by Orca Living.
The cabinetry is made by Puustelli Miinus. “It is the most ecological kitchen out there,” says AleksAleksii of the black-stained birch cabinets with bio-composite frames.
The cabinetry is made by Puustelli Miinus. “It is the most ecological kitchen out there,” says AleksAleksii of the black-stained birch cabinets with bio-composite frames.
Inside the cabins, perimeter walls are constructed from log frames and dividing walls consist of Thermowood fir panels.
Inside the cabins, perimeter walls are constructed from log frames and dividing walls consist of Thermowood fir panels.
Large outdoor entertaining spaces allow the designers to enjoy the long summer days—and a hot tub and a traditional Finnish sauna make the chilly evenings cozy and fun.
Large outdoor entertaining spaces allow the designers to enjoy the long summer days—and a hot tub and a traditional Finnish sauna make the chilly evenings cozy and fun.
Solar panels provide power for the two cabins.
Solar panels provide power for the two cabins.