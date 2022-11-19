SubscribeSign In
The astonishing transformation post renovation. The exterior palette consists of white stucco and Ipe wood, and the landscaping in the front yard is comprised of drought-tolerant plants, with a focus on succulents.
The recessed entry features a disguised door for guests
The Coronado district near downtown Phoenix has an eclectic mix of home styles, ranging from 1930s Craftsman bungalows to modest brick colonials to small midcentury ranches. Lately, a growing number of glass-and-stucco minimalist newcomers are joining the mix—including several designed by Joel Contreras, a local real estate agent turned architectural designer whose family has lived in the area for five generations.
The original roof was flat with a flush parapet. In the early 90s, the former owners had a low-pitched roof placed on top of the existing roof, as well as new corrugated siding to cover the parapets. During the renovation, the interim roof was removed, and a new minimum-slope roofing structure was erected on the existing beams—reinstating the roof section toward the original design. The parapet is now clad with copper paneling.
Lilyvilla Gardens built custom wood and concrete steps connecting the street to the house, which flow into an exposed patio under the refurbished carport. In addition to collecting midcentury furniture, Ty Milford is a vintage car aficionado and owner of two cherry red Porsches.
The V2 Folding Dooris available in a an all aluminum finish or aluminum with real wood interior finish to match your home’s style.
There are so many vistas throughout this renovation with beautiful framed vingettes afforded from inside and outside. The staggered Norman Cophenhagen Bell Pendants are timeless and a beautiful signature over the curved kitchen bench.
The annex "lanai" opens up to the deck for indoor/outdoor living.
A petite en-suite bathroom was added to the guest room.
The firm then combined a palette of steel, concrete, and oak in the elegant, double-height rear addition.
This remodeled and extended ranch house in Del Mar is a modern farmhouse-meets-beach shack. The 2,800-square-foot ranch house from the 1950s was renovated by San Francisco-based architect Nick Noyes, with interiors designed by Raili Clasen, founder of Newport Beach studio railiCAdesign. Sited on an oversized lot, the Southern California house has an intimately scaled exterior structure that follows a clean farmhouse aesthetic.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
A Rope Sofa by Normann Copenhagen defines the plush, inviting living room. Pearl oak hardwood floors by Hallmark Floors stay true to the subdued palette. Behind, the dining room features a Pedestal marble table and Neutra chairs from Casa Quieta under the Mori pendant from RBW. A Molekule air purifier hums quietly.
Samples and swatches from Reform, Fireclay Tile, Concrete Collaborative, and Backdrop create a tactile collage.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
