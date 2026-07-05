In the guest bedroom, an Akari 120A pendant lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs above a Decimo Bed from Veta and a NychairX by Takeshi Nii.
This bright apartment renovation in Barcelona by Architectural design firm YLAB Arquitectos Barcelona, yielded a discrete home work space that's divided from from the living room with a sliding door.
Built-in units can solve storage issues while making your office space look like it was there all along.
A nook between two walls or two closets can be the perfect spot to squeeze in an office cubby. Look for a small-sized desk or have one custom-built to fit the exact measurements of your space.
Dividing off your workspace with a temporary "wall" can be particularly effective if you're renting and can't make any permanent alterations to your home. Bookshelves also clearly serve a functional purpose.
Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.