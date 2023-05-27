SubscribeSign In
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Exterior decks
Master Ensuite
Master Bedroom
The main entrance to the house is partially concealed, allowing the structure to blend into its environment. While soil currently surrounds the structure, natural vegetation will gradually regenerate.
Seemless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces
Stormwater cycle throughout the Twin Lake site
Crisp integration of Mid-century details and this modern fountain
Elegant water feature connecting rainwater with this modern fountain
South side facade at dusk
