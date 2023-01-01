SubscribeSign In
Before: "In the back, we added a deck off the back porch, transformed a crumbling brick fireplace into a wood-fired pizza oven, added a fire pit and fountain, as well as a kids’ play area with a swing set," says Valencia.
In order to rebuild the room to code, the couple had to swap out the old windows for new units, remove the wood and fit in insulation, and then reinstall the boards, which were painted. The 9' x 22' room will get bunkbeds when their youngest is old enough.
Before: The other half of the old porch became a children’s room.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Before: An old sunporch was split into two rooms, with one side becoming the master bathroom to create an en-suite.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
Before: In order to make the room feel larger, the couple raised the ceiling height by 18 inches.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
Before: The couple kept the sink, basic layout of fixtures, and window in the guest bath.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
Before: Three tiny rooms at the back of the house, including the kitchen, were opened up and reconfigured to create better connection and circulation between the kitchen and dining room.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
White paint considerably brightens up the space, and now the living room overlooks the pool.
Before: Beige tones and dreary lighting left the living room uninspired.
Doorways received new salvaged wood headers for added character and to let more light through. "The exterior of the home is traditional Spanish Revival, but the original interior lacked some of those traditional Spanish design elements," said Valencia. "Adding the headers helped to carry that Spanish style through the interior of the home and visually communicate the age of the house." The original hardwood flooring was restored throughout, and the cactus wallpaper is from Anewall on Etsy.
Now, new concrete embellished with a cement tile pad brings "an extra layer of texture when you walk in," says Valencia. Spindles were added to the restored second-floor railing for safety, before it got a new coat of paint. All new lighting makes the exterior more welcoming, as does the refreshed front door, thanks to its new sea foam color.
Before: The entry needed updates to enhance its curb appeal.
