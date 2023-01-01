Favorites
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
Doorways received new salvaged wood headers for added character and to let more light through. "The exterior of the home is traditional Spanish Revival, but the original interior lacked some of those traditional Spanish design elements," said Valencia. "Adding the headers helped to carry that Spanish style through the interior of the home and visually communicate the age of the house." The original hardwood flooring was restored throughout, and the cactus wallpaper is from Anewall on Etsy.
Now, new concrete embellished with a cement tile pad brings "an extra layer of texture when you walk in," says Valencia. Spindles were added to the restored second-floor railing for safety, before it got a new coat of paint. All new lighting makes the exterior more welcoming, as does the refreshed front door, thanks to its new sea foam color.
2 more saves