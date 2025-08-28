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Collection by Beatrice Powers

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"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
Dotted with colorful footholds, a climbing wall covers one side of the home, allowing roof access.
Dotted with colorful footholds, a climbing wall covers one side of the home, allowing roof access.
"I wanted our home to have as many windows as possible," Jorie says. "I love how the plywood ceilings turned out looking so clean and natural."
"I wanted our home to have as many windows as possible," Jorie says. "I love how the plywood ceilings turned out looking so clean and natural."
In the spa-like primary bathroom—reconfigured so the tub sits directly beneath an existing skylight—basil cement tiles from Clé Tile complement a countertop and surround in mint verde terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative. “Green is my favorite color,” says Nicole. “It connects to nature, which I’m inspired by every day.”
In the spa-like primary bathroom—reconfigured so the tub sits directly beneath an existing skylight—basil cement tiles from Clé Tile complement a countertop and surround in mint verde terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative. “Green is my favorite color,” says Nicole. “It connects to nature, which I’m inspired by every day.”
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Designed by Mexico City architects Pablo Germenos Garcia and Ernesto Pérez Rea Juncá, and prefabricated off-site by their company Peregrino, each O-Frame uses cutouts, circular windows, and sliding curved walls to frame specific views. "Everyone has a tiny cabin,
Designed by Mexico City architects Pablo Germenos Garcia and Ernesto Pérez Rea Juncá, and prefabricated off-site by their company Peregrino, each O-Frame uses cutouts, circular windows, and sliding curved walls to frame specific views. "Everyone has a tiny cabin,
Agate Pass Cabin | A porch was added providing an outdoor room with views of Agate Pass | 'Longbranch Chairs' designed by Jim Olson, Olson Kundig.
Agate Pass Cabin | A porch was added providing an outdoor room with views of Agate Pass | 'Longbranch Chairs' designed by Jim Olson, Olson Kundig.
Agate Pass Cabin | Windows located high and low provide views to the garden below, the treetops and sky above | In 1955, while filming on location, director Billy Wilder discovered he could take quick naps on a plank held up by sawhorses. This prompted Wilder to tell his friends Charles and Ray Eames that he needed a narrow office couch. The Eames’ remembered that conversation and in 1968 introduced the Eames chaise, giving the first one to Wilder. Produced by Herman Miller, this piece was manufactured in the 1960s.
Agate Pass Cabin | Windows located high and low provide views to the garden below, the treetops and sky above | In 1955, while filming on location, director Billy Wilder discovered he could take quick naps on a plank held up by sawhorses. This prompted Wilder to tell his friends Charles and Ray Eames that he needed a narrow office couch. The Eames’ remembered that conversation and in 1968 introduced the Eames chaise, giving the first one to Wilder. Produced by Herman Miller, this piece was manufactured in the 1960s.
Agate Pass Cabin
Agate Pass Cabin
Mimicking the cantilever of the house, an outdoor shower just off the master bedroom stretches out gently toward the surrounding woods.
Mimicking the cantilever of the house, an outdoor shower just off the master bedroom stretches out gently toward the surrounding woods.
The outdoor shower below the treehouse was shaped and formed from concrete to be a truly private experience.
The outdoor shower below the treehouse was shaped and formed from concrete to be a truly private experience.
ArtisTree's cabin towers 25 feet above the stream of water below, and it's anchored by ropes, chains, and cables.
ArtisTree's cabin towers 25 feet above the stream of water below, and it's anchored by ropes, chains, and cables.

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