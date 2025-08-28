Agate Pass Cabin | Windows located high and low provide views to the garden below, the treetops and sky above | In 1955, while filming on location, director Billy Wilder discovered he could take quick naps on a plank held up by sawhorses. This prompted Wilder to tell his friends Charles and Ray Eames that he needed a narrow office couch. The Eames’ remembered that conversation and in 1968 introduced the Eames chaise, giving the first one to Wilder. Produced by Herman Miller, this piece was manufactured in the 1960s.